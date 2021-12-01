"Kid, it’s your night" - WWE veteran reveals that he called an audible in a match against The Rock

At one point, The Rock defeated The Undertaker on WWE RAW, when Taker was originally supposed to go over.

The Undertaker was the latest guest on Cold as Balls with Kevin Hart to discuss all things WWE. When talking about passing the torch to the next generation, The Undertaker shared a surprising story about calling an audible and putting The Rock over on an episode of RAW:

"Definitely. I think one of them would be your buddy The Rock way back in the day," The Undertaker revealed. "You could tell he was right there on the threshold, and we were in a match on Monday Night RAW. A bunch different things going on and we got kind of screwed up, and I had to audible. I had to change things. I'm the tenured vet there, right. And I remember telling him, 'Alright kid, it's your night.' And he hit me with the Rock Bottom and beat me. And it was the right thing to do for business. I told Vince, I said look, we were in trouble time-wise, he said, 'Anytime. You know, I trust you.'"

The Undertaker puts The Rock on his WWE Mt. Rushmore

While The Undertaker is on many fans' versions of WWE's Mt. Rushmore, The Deadman was humble enough not to include himself in his own picks.

"Okay, Andre [The Giant], Stone Cold [Steve Austin], [The] Rock, and I'm gonna go with Shawn Michaels," The Undertaker said.

While WWE's Mt. Rushmore will always be highly debated, it would be very difficult to argue with The Undertaker's personal selections.

