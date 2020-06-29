The Undertaker reveals his battle against a devastating personal loss while shooting for the Boneyard Match

The Undertaker received a dreadful phone call when he was with Triple H.

It was a very tough day for him and his family as they came to terms with the news.

The Undertaker had several other battles to fight

The WWE Docuseries 'The Last Ride' captures every bit of The Undertaker's downfall in the recent years and the entire process employed by the WWE legend to redeem himself. The Undertaker, who was disappointed in his matches form the last few years, wanted to deliver a good match inside the ring before bidding farewell to the business.

The Undertaker confirmed that he has retired for the WWE and the latter also made official posts about the news, after the final episode of the docuseries was aired. However, very few people know that The Undertaker underwent a huge personal loss while they were shooting for the Boneyard Match.

As revealed by The Undertaker, he received the news about his brother Tim passing when he was on his way to the Performance Center along with Triple H and Michael Hayes. Amidst all the stress, Undertaker dealt with the loss of his family member while working around his final match in WWE.

"We were on our way back [to WWE PC], and I was in the car with Triple H [and] Michael Hayes. My phone started to ring, and I looked down, and it was my niece. And then, something just told me in my head, 'you need to answer that call.' And in the middle of all this stuff that was going on with WrestleMania, when everything goes perfect, it's hectic and stressful, but now I have to call all my brothers and let them know and then call my mother knowing what that was going to do to her and not be able to be there. It's just another indication of how important being present with your family is because you just never know what's going to happen, so it was an extremely rough day." (h/t WrestlingINC)

You can never appreciate how long the road was until you’ve driven to the end. #TheLastRide @WWENetwork pic.twitter.com/JW3roilt9a — Undertaker (@undertaker) June 21, 2020

The Undertaker vs AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36

In a surprising turn of events, this rivalry was initiated by The Undertaker who would cost AJ Styles a victory in two important matches. Following that, the 'Phenomenal One' started to feud with the Deadman, but he took it a step further by making the rivalry intensely personal.

An irked Undertaker would then go on to retaliate in a similar fashion, and the two Superstars agreed to square off in a Boneyard Match. The Undertaker ended up burying AJ Styles quite literally to close the first night of WrestleMania 36 before riding off in the sunset.