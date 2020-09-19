The Undertaker reveals how 3 WWE Superstars played a hilarious prank on Vince McMahon

WWE veteran The Undertaker recently spoke with Barstool Sports, and shared a few things about his WWE career. The Phenom was asked about his favorite rib that he experienced while in WWE, and he had a hilarious story to share involving WWE Chairman Vince McMahon:

"Back in the day, in the early 90s, when I got there, we really only got a 3-4 day break around Christmas time. We might get 5 or 6 days, and it usually meant we left on Christmas Day to go work somewhere. So, that last show before our break, you never took your eyes off any of your gear, you locked everything up.

"I remember we did a TV taping, Vince was there, JJ Dillon was the Head of Talent Relations at the time. The Nasty Boys and The British Bulldog, they filled... they took Vince's coat, filled it full of shaving cream. They took... I want to say it was JJ Dillon's briefcase, they tied it up on the top of the ceiling, so you couldn't... I mean, it was total mayhem."

The Undertaker and Vince McMahon have built a close releationship over the past 3 decades

The Undertaker made his way to WWE in 1990, and debuted at Survivor Series that year. Vince McMahon pushed The Undertaker fairly quickly, and he won his first WWE title a year later at Survivor Series 1991. Over the next 30 years, The Undertaker became one of the greatest Superstars in WWE history.

Vince McMahon recently appeared on The Undertaker's docu-series, and got emotional when he was asked to talk about what The Undertaker means to him. The two have had quite an amazing ride in WWE over the years, and have numerous backstage stories to share with the fans.

(Please H/T Sportskeeda and Bar Stool Sports if you use any of these quotes)