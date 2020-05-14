The Undertaker reveals his reaction to Vince McMahon's decision to end WrestleMania streak

The Undertaker and Vince McMahon

Undertaker: The Last Ride is a multi-part special on the WWE Network, that takes a close look at the career of The Undertaker, and presents him in front of the WWE Universe in a manner never seen before.

The Undertaker recently sat down with ESPN MMA's Ariel Helwani to talk about the special and opened up on a variety of topics, including Vince McMahon's decision to end the streak.

The Deadman revealed whether he regrets the end of his WrestleMania streak and his immediate reaction when Vince McMahon informed him about the same.

It was always in the back of my mind that it would end, although most of my peers and people I work with thought that was a horrible decision. And, I just asked Vince, "Are you sure?" I said, "Is this what you want?" He was like, "If it's not Brock, who can beat you?" Right? I mean, the way the streak was built, by that time, obviously. So, I was like, "Alright, well, it's your call."

Vince McMahon's decision to end Undertaker's streak was certainly a bold one

It isn't a secret that Vince McMahon made the decision to end The Undertaker's legendary WrestleMania streak, mere hours before the eventual match took place. Brock Lesnar's devastating F5 was followed by a pin. When the three-count was made successfully, the arena went into a stunned silence. The looks on the fans' faces told the whole story, and it was a "once in a lifetime" moment that is bound to never be replicated ever again.