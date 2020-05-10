The Undertaker reveals his reaction to WWE wanting him to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 33

Roman Reigns and The Undertaker

On the latest edition of WWE's The Bump, The Undertaker made a rare out-of-character appearance and answered a string of questions thrown at him by the host Kayla Braxton. The Deadman had some interesting stuff to say in regards to his match with Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 33.

The Undertaker made it clear that he felt he was done with wrestling after defeating Shane McMahon inside Hell In A Cell at WrestleMania 32 in 2016. He explained that it seemed to be a perfect setting for his final match, as Hell In A Cell had been synonymous with him for around two decades at that point, plus the match was being watched by more than 100,000 fans inside AT&T Stadium in Texas.

On the road to WrestleMania 33, WWE approached The Undertaker and offered him a match against Reigns at The Show of Shows. Even though he had already thought of retiring, The Undertaker just couldn't say 'no' to a match with someone of the stature of Reigns, and said, "Of course I want to work Roman".

The Undertaker on The Bump:

The Undertaker thought he was done after WWE WrestleMania 32

Fans might remember that The Undertaker took off his gloves after defeating Shane McMahon, and many speculated that this was the end of the road for him. As per his words on The Bump, he indeed wanted to retire after the match, but couldn't pass an opportunity to work with The Big Dog at next year's WWE WrestleMania.