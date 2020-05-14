The Undertaker is waiting for the right moment to end his WWE career (Image: WWE)

One of the things we believed as a kid about the WWE (then WWF) was that The Undertaker has come back from death several times. For almost 30 years, The Undertaker has been an immortal figure in WWE. However, even for him the time to step away is coming nearer. So how does The Undertaker want to finally go? The answer is- on a high.

At WrestleMania 33, Undertaker left his hat and coat in the ring after being beaten by Roman Reigns. Many fans believed that was the end of The Phenom. But he did not want to end his career that way. He recently revealed in the 'Undertaker: The Last Ride' that he was 'disgusted' with his performance in that match. The performance was part of the reason he decided to keep going in WWE. The Deadman has appeared in several PPVs and shows since then.

Undertaker reveals his retirement plan

The Undertaker has finally revealed how he wants his retirement to go down. He told People.com:

"When you’re thinking of the old school Undertaker, that’s not a character that comes down to the ring and says, ‘Thank you for being with me for 30 years. It’s been a great career. I want to thank…’ That’s not what that guy does if you’re being true to the character and what people want to see.

"I’ve had this amazing career, I’ve been so blessed to have this career and far exceeded the expectations of when I got in this business. But I kind of want the John Elway ending, you know? The John Elway ending, when he went out and he won a couple of Super Bowls and then retired. Or Peyton Manning, he wins the Super Bowl, then retired.

"When I’m looking at it, I want that match, that match when it’s just like, ‘Oh yeah. Bam. I still got it. I got gas in the tank, I tore it down. Now walk away.’

The Undertaker is waiting for the perfect moment to end his career. We don't know when or how that moment will come. But we sure hope that it will be a moment befitting the iconic career of a true legend.