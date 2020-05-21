The Undertaker reveals how much longer he wanted The Streak to last

Brock Lesnar beat The Undertaker at WrestleMania 30 to end The Streak

On Barstool's Pardon My Take podcast, The Undertaker opened up about The Streak. During the conversation, he said that he 'selfishly' would have wanted The Streak to last until it was 25-0 or 26-0.

The Phenom revealed that he was a little surprised by the decision at first, so much so that he had to double-check with Vince McMahon. After Vince said that it had to be Brock Lesnar to end the streak, The Undertaker was convinced of it.

At WrestleMania 30, Brock Lesnar shocked the WWE Universe when he pinned The Undertaker for a three-count, thus ending The Streak that had lasted for 21 WrestleMania matches.

Yeah, on a personal level, of course. Selfishly, would I have liked to have gone 25, 26-0? Of course. I mean, that would probably have been the greatest record in all of wrestling. But, business is business, and sometimes you're up, sometimes you're down. The most important thing, after that one, afterwards, I mean, I was concussed. So, I didn't even remember it. I was more concerned afterwards about my head to stop hurting and being able to come out of the dark for a couple weeks. But, the streak, it is what it is. I double-checked with Vince [McMahon], I said, "Are you sure that's what you want to do?" And he was like, "Mark, if it's not him [Brock Lesnar], who's ever going to beat you?" And I was just like, "Alright. It's your call, and if that's what you want, that's what we'll do."

During the podcast, he also said that they had been going back and forth on the idea and he arrived at WrestleMania 30 thinking that he was going to beat Brock Lesnar. However, on the day of the 'Mania, it was told to him that The Streak was going to be broken. The Undertaker said that The Streak was just as important as the main event of WrestleMania and hence he wanted to ensure that Vince McMahon had thought it all through.

After The Streak was conquered, The Undertaker lost one more match at The Show of Shows -- at WrestleMania 33 against Roman Reigns -- but has wins against the likes of Bray Wyatt, Shane McMahon, John Cena, and most recently, AJ Styles. The win in his Boneyard Match against Styles marked The Undertaker's 25th win at The Grandest Stage of Them All.