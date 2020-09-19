The Undertaker is one of the greatest WWE Superstars to ever step foot in the squared circle. The Deadman is 'retired' now, as revealed on The Last Ride although he did state 'Never say never' at the end of it, leaving the door open.

The Undertaker on why it was so important to protect his character

The Undertaker was recently interviewed by Bar Stool Sports to promote the WWE 2k Battlegrounds video game. During the interview, The Undertaker, who is famous for protecting his character through the years, was asked about why he felt it was so important for him to protect kayfabe:

They appreciated the effort from me it took for me to protect and... so I think they appreciated that. And, my mindset was 'I'm living my dream here so I didn't have aspirations of going to Hollywood and crossing over like that, which I got nothing against guys who do.

I brawled with my family... Now you can brawl with yours. Face me in @2KBattlegrounds. I guarantee you will Rest in Peace. #ad pic.twitter.com/fQRe9MA9Tg — Undertaker (@undertaker) September 18, 2020

The Undertaker also briefly joked about The Rock's success in films before continuing to speak about why it was important for him to protect kayfabe and his character:

Advertisement

I was living my dream and I was doing what I wanted to do and I knew if I continued doing it, that's what I felt, I have to protect this. I can't be 'this guy', I didn't have to worry about social media and the internet so much early on but I couldn't be 'this guy' on the internet and and try and be this guy on tv. There was just too big a disconnect in the way I looked at things.

I understand, yes we're are sports entertainment, everybody understands things now but for me it was always bringing that air of authenticity to what you were seeing. I always wanted to put in people's minds, whether good, bad or indifferent, that dude is different. And what I was doing was different, you know, not blinking and the re's justall those things I thought about. This is all part of the big picture of the character. I never thought we'd get to this point where I'm talking to you guys and promoting WWE 2K Battegrounds.

If any quotes are used from this article, please add an H/T to Sporskeeda Wrestling.