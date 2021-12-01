"It would have been very difficult for me" - The Undertaker reveals main issues with his gimmick in the modern-day

The Undertaker doesn't know if his gimmick would have worked in the 1990s if social media was around back then.

The Undertaker was the latest guest on Cold as Balls with Kevin Hart to discuss all things WWE. After the topic of social media was brought up, The Undertaker admitted that if social media had been around when his character was first created, it would have been very difficult for him to pull off:

"It would have been very difficult for me to do things the way that I did them with social media along the whole way," The Undertaker admitted. "You can't walk out on the street without somebody taking a picture and posting it."

The Undertaker spent most of his career living his gimmick

Even without social media, The Undertaker lived his gimmick in the 1990s outside of the ring. He spoke on how he would handle himself at airports while traveling.

"Even though I lived this gimmick. I mean, if you saw me in the airport in 1992, I can promise you I was dressed in black," The Undertaker continued. "Because I wanted people to always feel like whether they thought I was alive or dead, a zombie, or whatever they thought, I wanted them to think, he is not right."

It's probably safe to say that due to social media, we'll never see a similar gimmick in WWE. While some characters have come close, such as "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt, it's likely that we'll never see someone like The Undertaker ever again.

Undertaker @undertaker #CABSeason5



bit.ly/CABEP6TU Told @KevinHart4Real to meet me in Hell in a Cell but he offered an ice tub instead. Had a hell of a time with the guy. Check out #ColdAsBalls on @LOLNetwork Told @KevinHart4Real to meet me in Hell in a Cell but he offered an ice tub instead. Had a hell of a time with the guy. Check out #ColdAsBalls on @LOLNetwork. #CABSeason5 bit.ly/CABEP6TU https://t.co/dDmmH6eKh3

What do you make of The Undertaker's comments? Do you think social media prevents certain characters from working in 2021? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

If you use any of the quotes above, please credit Cold as Balls with a link back to this article for the transcription.

Got a minute, wrestling fans? Do fill in this survey with your valuable input.

Edited by Brandon Nell

LIVE POLL Q. Does social media hurt the idea of characters like The Undertaker in professional wrestling? Yes No 0 votes so far