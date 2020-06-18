The Undertaker reveals the one thing he wishes he hadn't done in his career

The Undertaker spoke with Corey Graves about the one thing he wishes he hadn't done in his career.

The Undertaker recently appeared on Corey Graves' After the Bell Podcast.

The Undertaker

WWE Superstar and legend The Undertaker has been in news recently for his WWE Network documentary "Undertaker: The Last Ride". Throughout the years, we have been used to him maintaining kayfabe and not appearing for interviews and podcasts. But this has changed a lot recently.

The Undertaker recently appeared on WWE commentator Corey Graves' After the Bell podcast and spoke about various things. One of the questions asked by Graves to the Deadman was whether there is anything he has done during his career which he looks back at and thinks that he shouldn't have done, to which The Undertaker revealed it to be his bat-like entrance at Survivor Series 1996 in Madison Square Garden where he took on Mankind.

"There are a few things that I did that I kinda wish I hadn't done. I don't remember what year it was, but it was in the [Madison Square] Garden. I was working with Mankind and I came in with a, from the ceiling, with kind of the bat wings. I kind of regretted that one after the fact, it was just a little (laughs), a little too hokey for where I wanted that character to be. That was my idea, I have to take full responsibility for that. It didn't work."

The Undertaker's entrance is considered by many to be one of the greatest in the history of WWE. But the Phenom didn't like this particular entrance of his. Check out the video of this unique entrance below.

The Undertaker's future in WWE

The Undertaker last appeared in WWE Programming earlier this year at WrestleMania 36, where he main evented Night 1 of the Show of Shows in a Boneyard match against AJ Styles. The match impressed fans and critiques, with many claiming it to be The Undertaker's best performance in recent years.

WWE has recently been airing the documentary series featuring The Undertaker's life behind-the-screens and his struggle with finding the perfect match to call it a day and retire from the business.