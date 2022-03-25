"I borrowed that" - The Undertaker reveals the origins of his iconic move

The Undertaker recently revealed the origin of his signature move, the old school.

The 7-time world champion will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame on April 1st during the WrestleMania 38 event.

In an interview with True Geordie Podcast, The Phenom mentioned that he borrowed the signature move from Don Jardine. The WWE veteran added that he wanted to be different and do something out of the box, but he ended up borrowing The Spoiler’s move.

“Yeah, that was, I borrowed that from Don Jardine, he wrestled under the name of The Spoiler and when he retired, I wrestled him very early in my career, and when he retired I said ‘that’s mine, I’m taking that’. So that’s how that came about, but you’re right. I was just trying to be different, and present something that hadn’t been done yet in the wrestling world,” said The Deadman. (H/T- WrestleTalk)

The Undertaker revealed how his real-life personality is

The Undertaker revealed how his real-life personality outside the ring is.

In an interview with Out of Character’s Ryan Satin, The Phenom mentioned that he’s a lot lighter and more fun in real-life.

He added that at one point, it got hard for him to get out of ‘The Undertaker’ phase as he was completely living his evil character. But The Deadman has finally come to realize who Mark Callaway is, and how much he has already sacrificed for his career and his character.

“My offscreen personality, I’m a lot lighter. I’m not nearly as dark as what you see on TV. I love cutting up, I love playing practical jokes on people. At this point, there was a long period of time there where it was hard for me to shut Undertaker off. I mean, I kind of live- it’s kind of chronicled, well-chronicled now that I live that character and that sometimes bled over into my personal life. But at this point, I’m rediscovering who Mark Callaway is and a lot of things that I sacrificed for the sake of my career and that character I’m getting to do now,” said The Deadman. (H/T- 10:00- 11:00)

Do you think The Phenom would make a return inside the squared circle for one last match?

A former WWE Superstar discusses Bray Wyatt's current status here.

Edited by Brandon Nell