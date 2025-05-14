The Undertaker reveals Paul Bearer conversation with Stephanie McMahon

Stephanie McMahon has another rare gem for the WWE Universe, which has held The Undertaker and Paul Bearer in high regard for many years. Two of the most iconic characters in wrestling history, Taker and his manager, remained at the top through different eras and are still relevant today. In a candid chat with Stephanie McMahon, The Deadman opened up on The Father of Destruction.

Ad

William Moody began his wrestling journey as a ringside photographer while still a teenager, then wrestled some while in the Air Force. He later became famous as one of the top wrestling managers: Percival "Percy" Pringle III, also known as Paul Bearer. The funeral director linked up with The Demon of Death Valley in February 1991; the rest was history. Bearer was posthumously inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2014 and honored by "his sons," Taker and Kane. As the daughter of Vince McMahon, Stephanie had a front row seat for the action, and once infamously participated in a storyline with The Ministry of Darkness.

Ad

Trending

The Phenom took to X today to share a clip from his episode of Stephanie's Places, which was filmed at Madison Square Garden, to premiere tomorrow on ESPN+. The Undertaker told Stephanie about his chemistry with Bearer, and confirmed the story about the 2014 WWE Hall of Famer keeping his mortician's license valid just in case his wrestling career didn't work out. The 60-year-old WWE Legend captioned the post with remarks on the chat with McMahon and the working relationship with Bearer.

Ad

"Really enjoyed chatting with my good friend @StephMcMahon about many things including the legendary Paul Bearer…a man who not only understood his character, but mine as well. Check out #StephaniesPlaces streaming tomorrow on @ESPNPlus. @WWE @OmahaProd," The Undertaker wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Deadman's interview with Stephanie McMahon will be released on Thursday via Hulu and Disney+. Each episode has been released on the two additional platforms for bundle subscribers, one day after the premiere on ESPN+.

Stephanie McMahon to interview WWE greats

The end of the first season of Stephanie's Places on ESPN+ is approaching. Before this week, Stephanie McMahon had seven episodes air, featuring CM Punk and Triple H, Cody Rhodes, Rhea Ripley and Shawn Michaels, Steve Austin, Charlotte Flair, The Bloodline, and Pat McAfee.

Ad

After this week's episode with The Undertaker at Madison Square Garden, next week's guest will be Triple H, filmed at Allegiant Stadium during WrestleMania 41 weekend. The finale will then air on May 28, featuring John Cena at his personal gym.

WWE has not announced a second season of Stephanie's Places yet. Stephanie McMahon and WWE recently launched her podcast, "What's Your Story?" which features her best friend Elyse Dudzinski as the co-host.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Marc Middleton Marc Middleton is a writer from North Carolina, USA. He is currently in his first year at Sportskeeda as a contributor to the WWE section.



Marc began roaming the online world of wrestling in 1997, and has worked in the IWC since 1998-1999. He spent most of the past 15 years working for the biggest independently owned sports entertainment websites.



Marc enjoys free timing in his free time. He lives with the most beautiful girl in the world, and they plan to never have kids, but they are blessed enough to have the best dog in the world who just had his 15th birthday. Know More