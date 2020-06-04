The Undertaker reveals 'personal plan' turned into The Last Ride

The Undertaker

The Undertaker has revealed that there was no plan to make a documentary when they started filming. He claims that the plan was just to record his final few days in the company as he was bound to retire after his match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania.

WrestleMania 33 was when The Undertaker broke character in WWE and signalled that he was done with the business. He had taken off his jacket and hat and laid it down in the ring before heading to embrace his wife at ringside.

Those were the things The Phenom wanted to be documented as he believed he was retiring. However, 3 years down the line, he is still working with WWE and the small documentation turned into a WWE Network series.

While talking to The Bill Simmons Podcast, The Dead Man said:

We did not start out with the idea of making a documentary. I just wanted that footage around the last few days of what I thought was going to be my last WrestleMania. I didn't know what we were going to do with it, but I wanted it. And I knew at some point it would come in and we'd do something.

I had no idea it'd be at this scale. Obviously, after that WrestleMania, it kinda continued on and the next thing you know, we are three years down the road. And we have done all this footage, and yea, that's kinda how it came about. It was not designed to be a documentary.

I just wanted to document those last few days of me being around the business and it blew up into a three year project.

The Last Ride is now streaming live on the WWE Network and has incredible backstage footage of The Undertaker and his buildup to the matches.

What next for The Undertaker?

The Undertaker has confirmed that he is not yet done with WWE and could be back in the ring again. His Boneyard match this year at WrestleMania received appreciation from fans around the world and has been labelled as one of his best ever.