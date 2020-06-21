The Undertaker reveals his reaction when AJ Styles called him to propose WrestleMania match

The Undertaker had a rather surprising reaction to the WWE Superstar wanting a match with him at WrestleMania.

The call was made shortly after The Undertaker's appearance on Stone Cold's Broken Skull Sessions.

The Undertaker

WWE has now made the final episode of Undertaker: The Last Ride available on the WWE Network. To promote the chapter, WWE posted a clip on its official Twitter handle featuring The Deadman himself. The Undertaker recalled having a conversation with AJ Styles a short while before WrestleMania 36. AJ Styles called The Undertaker and had a question for the WWE veteran.

I had a pretty good idea what he was calling for. He goes, "When you were on Steve's show, you said you were gonna kind of go do things on your own terms. What's that mean? I mean, are you gonna work? You wanna do something? I would love to do something with you at 'Mania." and I was like, "Oh man Allen... "Bro, honestly," I said, "I would have loved to work with you 10-15 years ago." I said, "Man, I think we could have torn the place down."I said, "I just, I don't have any aspirations of getting back in the ring." And he goes, "Man, I just, you know, just think about it."

AJ Styles and The Undertaker faced off in a Boneyard match at WrestleMania 36

Things obviously changed later on, as WWE went ahead with The Undertaker vs AJ Styles at the Show of Shows. The rivalry kicked off at Super ShowDown 2020 and culminated at WrestleMania 36, in a Boneyard match.

The match ended with The Undertaker burying AJ Styles alive. Considering the resources WWE had in hand amidst the Coronavirus pandemic, the company did a great job of putting together this cinematic bout and it was heavily lauded by fans.