"Showed me the ropes" - The Undertaker reveals how Scott Hall helped him in the early stages of his career

The Undertaker recently opened up about how Scott Hall helped him with his development during their time in Japan.

The Deadman is a 4-time WWE Champion, 3-time World Heavyweight Champion, and was one of the most influential superstars during his time as an active performer. The WWE veteran is set to be inducted into the Hall of Fame this year.

In the most recent episode of Out Of Character, The Phenom mentioned that he met Scott Hall in Japan and the latter showed him the ropes. The WWE legend also opened up about Hall’s death and how it impacted his family.

“I went to Japan with Scott in 1988 or 89, is where I met Scott,'' said The Undertaker. ''He kind of took me along and showed me the ropes, and it’s sad. Another one of our guys we’ve lost way too early. He was just a tremendous in-ring performer, he was really a top-flight guy. I hate it for him, I hate it for his family. It’s just another sad day in our industry.” (H/T- Wrestling Inc.)

The Undertaker stated that he doesn’t regret getting injured

The Undertaker also revealed that he doesn’t regret getting injured during his matches in WWE.

In continuation of the interview with Out Of Character, The Phenom mentioned that he is blessed to have the doctors who fixed him up during his career.

The WWE legend added that once you get into the game, you know that it will take a toll on you. The Deadman said that he wouldn’t have changed anything about his injuries.

“Yeah, definitely have been blessed with good doctors,'' said The Undertaker. ''They put me back together. I am sure I am not done yet but that’s part of the game. You know when you get in and you know it’s gonna take its toll on you and there are no regrets there. I would do, knowing what I know now, all the surgeries I have had, the injuries, everything, I wouldn’t have changed a thing. I would have done it all the same way. It is just part of the game and comes with it.” (23:50)

Would you like to see The Phenom make a return to WWE for one last match? Let us know in the comments section below!

Edited by Brandon Nell

LIVE POLL Q. Would you like to see The Undertaker return for another match? Yes No 7 votes so far