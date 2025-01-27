The Undertaker reveals a special request he made to The Rock: "He had no choice"

WWE legend The Undertaker recently told a hilarious story during a conversation with fellow Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley. The Deadman said The Rock used to look at himself on the TitanTron while beating him during their matches.

The Phenom wrestled some of the biggest names in the business back in the day, with The Rock being one of them. The two veterans collided on several occasions during the Attitude Era and the Ruthless Aggression Era.

In a new episode on D-Von Dudley's YouTube channel, The Undertaker told an amusing story about The Rock. As per the former WWE Champion, The Rock used to look at himself on the TitanTron while hitting him. 'Taker eventually had to request him to stop doing that.

"Funny thing about Rock, and I don't know if you ever experienced it, so Rock loved to kick my a** with my back to the Tron, right? Do you know why? So he could watch himself kick my a** on the Tron. I swear to you, he would be wearing me out and not even looking at me. He's just sitting there, hitting me like this, watching himself on the Tron kick my a**."

He continued:

"I remember once I told him. I said, 'Do yo mind? I'm gonna sell for you, but can you at least look at me while you're kicking my a**?' He had to laugh because he knew exactly I busted him. He admitted it. He had no choice. He knew that I had busted him." [H/T - Fightful]

The Rock and The Undertaker's final singles showdown

It has been more than two decades since the two legends collided in a singles capacity in a WWE ring. The last time 'Taker and The Rock wrestled in a singles match was way back in 2002, at WWE No Way Out.

At the show, The Rock picked up a win over The Undertaker via pinfall. He went on to defeat Hollywood Hulk Hogan at WrestleMania X8 mere weeks later, while The Phenom defeated Ric Flair on the same night.

