The Undertaker reveals why he thought The Rock wouldn't last long in WWE

The Undertaker describes the Superstar's initial run as being 'awful'.

The Rock went on to improve himself as a character and the rest is history.

The Undertaker

WWE veteran The Undertaker recently sat down with Gary Vaynerchuk and opened up on several topics in regards to his legendary career. The Deadman discussed in length about the one person who pleasantly surprised him when it came to success as a WWE Superstar. The Undertaker started by stating that the answer is "really easy", and it's The Rock.

The Undertaker then went on to reveal how he didn't think The Rock wouldn't last long in WWE, during the latter's first few months.

He came in to Madison Square Garden, and they give him the name of Rocky Maivia. Oh my gosh, it was awful, it was totally, I mean they handcuffed him right out of the get go, right? I remember watching him, and the Garden, they're merciless. If they don't like what you're doing, and man, they just lit him up.

I had no clue how charismatic he was. I was like, 'such a shame, he's not going to be here long'. Once he got to The Nation of Domination... by the time he was at the end of his run with them, I was like, he's not gonna be here long'.

The Undertaker opens up on The Rock's success:

The Rock certainly proved The Undertaker wrong in the end

The Rock improved a lot while being a part of The Nation of Domination, and turned from a generic babyface to one of the most entertaining heels in WWE. His cocky, brash attitude gave him more room to make the audience care about him while he delivered his promos.

He soon won his first WWE title and didn't look back again. By the time the Attitude Era came to an end, The Rock had become one of the greatest mic-workers and in-ring entertainers in the history of WWE. His success inside the squared circle helped him bag a bunch of roles in Hollywood. Around 2 decades later, The Rock is regarded as one of the most successful Hollywood actors of all time.