The Undertaker reveals what he told Vince McMahon after Montreal Screwjob

The Undertaker and Vince McMahon

The Montreal Screwjob in 1997 changed WWE, and many predict that this was the genesis of the Mr. McMahon character. WWE Chairman, Vince McMahon was the most hated figure in pro wrestling after that incident. The Undertaker, who was an integral part of WWE back then, revealed how he confronted Vince McMahon after the incident and what he told the WWE Chairman.

The Phenom appeared on The Bill Simmons Podcast, where he spoke about a whole range of things, including what he told the WWE Chairman after that infamous night in Canada.

“‘If this kind of s–t happens again, you’ve got to involve me here, because it doesn’t have to go down like this. And he agreed. I guess it all worked out. It was sad. I’m really tight with Bret. Bret could’ve done some things differently; Shawn could’ve done things differently; Vince could’ve done things differently. But … that’s one of the great wrestling stories of that era and that decade, the Montreal Screwjob.” (H/T New York Post)

The Undertaker and Vince McMahon's relationship

The Undertaker has been one of Vince McMahon's most loyal Superstars in WWE, having stayed in the company for over 30 years. The Phenom has been a very important Superstar for McMahon, and the two have shared a close bond.

In the recent episode of the Undertaker: The Last Ride docuseries on the WWE Network, 'Taker and McMahon have spoken about their relationship, with the former saying that he "would take a bullet" for the WWE Chairman.

The Phenom said that McMahon has been an influential figure in his life and that McMahon has been like a dad, brother and friend for him over the last three decades. McMahon, while speaking about The Undertaker, broke down in tears and said "he can't do that" when he was asked to say a few words about his relationship with The Phenom.