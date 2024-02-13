The Undertaker reveals if Triple H yells at WWE Superstars if he's angry

The Undertaker recently opened up about the backstage atmosphere in WWE under the Triple H regime.

For a while now, The Game has been handling WWE's creative department, and fans are quite happy with the change. Many fans have praised the veteran for improving the product and providing engaging content on a regular basis.

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker recently shared his thoughts on Triple H as the showrunner on the latest edition of his Six Feet Under podcast. The Phenom stated that he had seen Triple H get angry, but he did not see him yell at the talent. The Deadman had the following to say:

"He's (Triple H) doing it calmly. So I'm not... I'm not around, obviously, like I used to be. When I was working full-time, or even when I wasn't working full-time. It was just so chaotic. There is like this calm backstage. The crew itself, the talent, they're relatively young. Top to bottom, they're young people. They're all so chill. I've seen Triple H get worked up, but I haven't seen him yell at talent. I haven't seen him bad mouth anybody. There's been times where you come back through the curtain and you know that a**-chewing is coming. I haven't seen that with him." [H/T Fightful]

You can watch the full podcast below:

What the future has in store for the Stamford-based promotion under Triple H's leadership remains to be seen.

Triple H and The Undertaker were arch-rivals back in the day

Triple H feuded with The Undertaker on multiple occasions on WWE TV back in the day. They faced off at WrestleMania thrice, with The Phenom coming out victorious every single time.

Their final WrestleMania match took place at WrestleMania 28 in 2012, hyped as the "End of an Era" Hell in a Cell match, with Shawn Michaels as the Special Guest Referee. Two years after this bout, The Phenom's legendary WrestleMania winning streak came to an end at WrestleMania XXX.

Have you been enjoying the product lately under Triple H's creative vision? Sound off in the comments section below!

WWE Superstar asked for his release BEFORE he was let go. More details HERE