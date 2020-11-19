The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels are two of the biggest Superstars in WWE history. Not only have the two had numerous matches inside the ring, but their rivalry outside the ring is also something that all WWE fans are aware of.

Talking to New York Post, The Undertaker opened up about one such incident where he was ready to beat up Shawn Michaels backstage if he didn't lose to Steve Austin at WrestleMania 14.

The Undertaker revealed that he didn't think much of Michaels as a person during the early days of his career, even though he always respected him as a performer.

“Shawn, everyone knows the story, is supposed to drop the belt to Steve. Shawn was being Shawn in my opinion and like I didn’t know if he was gonna do it. My intention was to make sure one way or another business was done that night.”

The Undertaker reveals Shawn Michaels' reaction

The Undertaker further revealed what Shawn Michaels told him regarding the incident. The Deadman also joked that he told Michaels that it was merely a rumour.

“I felt so bad because our relationship had changed so much that he goes, ‘Were you really gonna beat me up? I was like, ‘No man that’s just all rumor. Taping my hands up and everything, come on.’ He goes, ‘I didn’t think so. I mean that really didn’t sound like you.’'

The Undertaker will be having his "final farewell" at Survivor Series this Sunday, 30 years after he debuted for WWE.

There have been multiple interesting stories throughout The Deadman's career. The storied history of The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels is something fans talk about even today. It will be interesting to see if The Undertaker's long-time rival and friend Shawn Michaels will be present for his retirement ceremony.