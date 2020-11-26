The Undertaker reveals why he wanted to "kill" a WWE crew member

The Undertaker's legendary career saw him take part in several different match types. One match type that The Phenom featured in thrice was the Elimination Chamber match, and winning it one time as well.

In his last appearance in the Elimination Chamber match in 2010, The Undertaker had a mishap while making his iconic entrance to the ring. At the show, The Deadman's coat caught on fire due to the pyro that was set for his entrance, but he was cleared to wrestle.

While appearing on Stone Cold's Broken Skull Sessions for a second time, The Undertaker spoke about that incident and how he was furious with the WWE crew member who was responsible for pyro on that night.

The Undertaker on why he wanted to "kill" a WWE crew member

The Phenom revealed that he had spoken to the person responsible for pyro a few days before the event and expressed his concern about it being too close to him. Undertaker's coat caught on fire and he felt it while inside the chamber. He was seen pouring water on himself while inside the pod to cool his injuries.

"The adrenaline needle is peaked right here. I am beside myself, I'm looking down at my chest because my chest is just bubbling up right now. My flesh is just rolling up. Despite all that water, every time I look down, my skin is bubbling up more and more. I'm trying my hardest to stay focused and I'm also thinking in my head, 'I am about to kill this pyro guy'." (H/T Give Me Sport)

He said that while he was in the pod, WWE personnell were enquiring about him and all he told them was that he didn't want to see the pyro in-charge when he returned backstage after the match.

The Elimination Chamber match took place at the pay-per-view of the same and the match featured R-Truth, John Morrison, CM Punk, Rey Mysterio, and eventual winner, Chris Jericho. Jericho defeated the rest to win the World Heavyweight Championship at the pay-per-view, which was held by 'Taker going into the match.