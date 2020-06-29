The Undertaker reveals why WWE booked a gimmick match for his farewell

The Undertaker told the fans why WWE preferred a gimmick match over a regular one.

In the end, he was happy with what they could achieve in the Boneyard Match.

The Undertaker was happy with the final product

In the final episode of WWE's 'The Last Ride' The Undertaker revealed several backstage details about his Boneyard Match against AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36. Although it was not the farewell match that The Undertaker was expecting, it was something that ended up giving him more satisfaction than any of his matches in the last few years.

While talking about the Boneyard Match and its entire concept, The Undertaker stated that he was happy with the way the production approached this match. He firmly believes that his rivalry with AJ Styles was too personal for a regular mat inside the squared circle. The Boneyard Match, however, did complete justice to their feud.

Here's what The Undertaker said,

"We got extremely lucky in the sense that we were able to go offsite and do this match offsite because of where the story developed and the severity of how personal it became when he crossed all the lines that he crossed in his promos, I don't think that you can have a wrestling match, which we always envisioned. It turned out to be probably the best thing that we could have done."

The Undertaker on performing with the live fans

While talking about the Boneyard Match, The Undertake also addressed how different it felt to perform without the fans in the audience. The Deadman went on to state that it was different from what he had envisioned, but it all fell into the right place.

"From the time I agreed to do, I envisioned us have a wrestling match in a wrestling ring in front of 80,000 people. COVID-19 is just so bizarre. Just crazy times and I mean our audience is such a vital factor to our product. You just feed off their energy and now you're handcuffed in a lot of ways to what you can do and what you can't do.. We played the cards that we were dealt and it was one of those times where we turned chicken s--t into chicken salad." (h/t WrestlingINC)

It's sad that The Undertaker didn't get to perform in front of a live crowd in is final match. However, it is expected that he will come back for an official retirement to celebrate his WWE career when the situation is relatively safer for the fans to make a return for live WWE events.