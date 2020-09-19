The Undertaker reveals WWE Chairman Vince McMahon negative reaction to his retirement announcement

Earlier this year, The Undertaker announced his retirement from the world of wrestling and WWE in the last episode of his 'The Last Ride' documentary. The documentary spanned across the last few years of his wrestling career and the difficulties that came his way as he tried to wrestle in a WWE ring and remain fit at the same time. However, the ending of the documentary saw him announce his retirement from the world of wrestling, but it remained a little ambiguous. Now, The Undertaker has revealed that the ambiguity had to be put in there for Vince McMahon's benefit.

During his interview on My Mom's Basement podcast (h/t Fightful), The Undertaker was asked about his decision to make the ending of The Last Ride documentary the finalization of his run in wrestling and he revealed Vince McMahon's reaction.

The Undertaker reveals Vince McMahon's negative reaction to WWE's The Last Ride documentary

The Undertaker revealed in the interview that he had been considering making his decision to step away from the ring final in The Last Ride documentary so as to take away the temptation, and how Vince McMahon reacted.

He went on to reveal the WWE Chairman, Vince McMahon, did not like the ending of the documentary where he made his retirement final. Instead, to appease Vince MCMahon, he put in the ambiguous line of 'Never say never'.

"It was in my thought process. I have a whole group of people who are like, 'You can go out and do this, people will go crazy.' On the inside, I'm thinking, 'I don't move the way I used to move, it's a watered down version.' I also love this business so much and love performing. It's almost like I needed somebody to put the bullet in there and stop. Once we started rolling with this, it was in the back of my mind, 'I can get to a point where this will solidify it and I won't have a choice.' Originally, that's where I was at until I had to send the last 15 minutes to the Chairman [Vince McMahon]. He didn't like the ending at all. That's where we put the line back in there, 'never say never.' I'm coming to grips with it. Obviously, as we get close to [WrestleMania], I'll have that internal feeling like I should be getting ready for something."