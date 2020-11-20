WWE Chairman Vince McMahon and The Undertaker have formed a close bond over the last three decades, which was highlighted in The Undertaker's Last Ride documentary earlier this year. The Phenom has spoken in recent times about the bond he shares with McMahon and their close relationship.

McMahon was the one who created The Undertaker character all those years ago, which turned out to be one of the biggest in WWE history. But, even though the two shared a close friendship, they have had disagreements in the past.

The Undertaker, in a recent interview with Sports Illustrated Media Podcast, spoke about the time he had a disagreement with Vince McMahon about a match.

The Undertaker on which match he disagreed with Vince McMahon

The Phenom revealed that the Punjabi Prison match with Big Show at The Great American Bash was the match that he disagreed with Vince McMahon about. The Undertaker said that Vince McMahon wanted a bump to happen through the door which he disagreed with.

“We had — and I’m sorry I don’t remember all the details to it but it centered around the first Punjabi Prison match, and he was just steadfast in how — because [The Great] Khali wasn’t able to do it so Big Show ended up being in the match and he was just steadfast that he wanted this bump through the door and I kept telling him, I said, ‘This is gonna look like crap, it ain’t gonna work the way you see it. I’ve been on this thing, this structure all day. It’s just not gonna happen that way.’ ‘Oh, it’ll be great, it’ll be great.’ ‘I’m telling ya, it’s gonna suck’." (H/T Post Wrestling)

The Undertaker said that he could've gone out of the structure but that was not the finish that was planned, and it left the fans disappointed. He revealed that Vince McMahon accepted that he was wrong. The Great Khali was originally supposed to be his opponent and not Big Show.

Undertaker said that there were a few more, but that was the most "contentious" disagreement that he had with Vince McMahon in WWE.