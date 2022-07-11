"How on earth?" – The Undertaker revisits his initial reaction to former WWE manager

In the early years of his career, The Undertaker was often accompanied to the ring by Paul Bearer (aka Percy Pringle).

Over time, The Deadman became a global phenomenon across all forms of sports and entertainment. His unique gimmick and wrestling style garnered the attention of the WWE Universe. He signed with WWE in 1990 and has been an eminent superstar.

His manager, Paul Bearer (then known as Percy Pringle), wore a pale face and held an urn to add to The Undertaker's gimmick. 'Taker kicked off his career in WCW under the moniker 'Texas Red.' Over time, The Undertaker's character remained the same, but the demeanor evolved, thus keeping fans more intrigued.

During an interview with Peter Rosenberg on A&E Biography: WWE Legends, The Phenom recalled that he was unaware Percy Pringle would manage him:

"They told me to go to the ring. Well, at that point, I had no clue that Percy was going to come out with me. I mean, this is my first match, right? How on Earth? I mean, why on Earth are they gonna give me, I know what my job is." (19:52 to 20:08)

He added that while he was making his entrance, Pringle appeared next to him and informed him that he was going to be his manager:

"I'm walking down to the ring, no music, nothing at that point and all of a sudden I turn around and here comes here comes Percy Pringle. He gets up there and he goes, 'Gary told me to come out and be your manager.'" (20:19 to 20:34)

Check out the interview below:

The Undertaker got his work ethic from his father

The Hall of Famer has influenced many current and upcoming superstars and continues to do so with each passing day.

On an episode of A&E Biography: WWE Legends, while taking a trip down memory lane with his mother, 'Taker highlighted how his father instilled the importance of work ethics in him from a young age.

Check out the video below:

The Deadman officially hung up his wrestling boots in November 2020. But given his on-and-off retirement in the past, we may witness The Undertaker take another opponent on a ride to hell.

While using quotes from this article, please add a H/T to Sportskeeda and credit A&E Biography.

We asked a released WWE Superstar if he's interested in an AEW run. Here is his answer.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far