The Undertaker rules out drastic career change post-WWE, says his "closet's a little too full of skeletons" (Exclusive)

The Undertaker's storyline brother Kane, real name Glenn Jacobs, has served as the Republican Mayor of Knox County, Tennessee since 2018. Although he also has a keen interest in politics, The Deadman does not plan to follow in his former tag team partner's footsteps.

In 2020, The Undertaker retired from in-ring competition after 30 years in WWE. The legendary superstar now tells stories about his career on his own podcast, Six Feet Under with Mark Calaway. He also interacts with fans at his UNDERTAKER 1 deadMAN SHOW live events.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter, The Undertaker ruled out a future political career:

"Politics? No, I have no aspirations at all about getting into politics. I think my closet's a little too full of skeletons that would probably come out. They've been in there for a while and I plan on keeping them there!" [1:26 – 1:45]

The Undertaker elaborates on why a political career is not for him

For three decades, the man behind the menacing persona mostly remained private. The 58-year-old only began participating in out-of-character media interviews once his in-ring career ended in 2020.

As he considers new opportunities outside the ring, The Undertaker further explained why he would rather keep track of politics from afar:

"No, man, I keep an eye on things, as far as I follow politics and what's going on in our country, and I wanna make things better, but I don't think my temperament is quite what politics needs. I think that I will serve better on the outside looking in instead of the inside looking out." [1:46 – 2:20]

The Phenom has not wrestled since defeating AJ Styles in a cinematic Boneyard match at WrestleMania 36 in 2020. Two years later, he was inducted into the Hall of Fame by WWE Executive Chairman Vince McMahon.

