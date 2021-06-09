The Undertaker's advice to recently released WWE star revealed

The Undertaker believes that current pro wrestlers cannot stay in character all the time and that they should allow fans to see a different side of them on social media.

Aleister Black revealed that this was the advice given to him by The Phenom, which Black follows.

Aleister Black, on his recent appearance on Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette, revealed a piece of advice that The Undertaker gave him. Black discussed how he used his social media to further his character and storylines in WWE.

"I've always tried to have a co-relation between my social media and my character. It's also something The Undertaker told me at one point. He said, 'The business has changed nowadays. You cannot be 100% a character anymore because people are not gonna buy that. You're going to have to lower the threshold here and there and kind of let them in every once and a while because it's different. It's not (like) back in the day. It's not as protected anymore and people need to care for the person behind the character to an extent as well,'" Aleister Black recalled.

Black also spoke about his storyline with Kevin Owens on RAW in 2020 and how things looked promising for him before it all went downhill.

Aleister Black on plans for him to be involved in The Undertaker's storyline with AJ Styles

The Undertaker at Elimination Chamber 2020

Aleister Black revealed last week that he had pitched to be involved in The Undertaker's feud with AJ Styles.

The Undertaker came to the rescue of Aleister Black when he was being attacked by Styles, Anderson, and Gallows at Elimination Chamber in 2020.

Black pitched the idea for him to come to the aid of The Phenom in his match against Styles. Styles had the Good Brothers, Karl Anderson, and Luke Gallows by his side at WrestleMania 36 when The Undertaker faced AJ Styles.

Black stated that his idea "didn't go anywhere" as The Undertaker fought off everyone on Styles' side all by himself to emerge victorious at WrestleMania 36.

