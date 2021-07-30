"Are you f*cking kidding me" - The Undertaker's backstage rib on former WWE star 

The Undertaker was a stalwart of WWE, not just putting together terrific storylines in the ring, but also helping the business backstage. Former WWE star Maven revealed a hilarious backstage incident with The Phenom, before their memorable moment at the Royal Rumble in 2002.

While speaking to Chris Van Vliet, Maven spoke about the backstage meeting he had with The Undertaker and Shane McMahon before the show. McMahon explained to the two what was to happen at the show to which The Phenom feigned anger.

"They are like 'Taker is going to sh*t can everyone out. The Hardys, Lita, then you are going to come out. It's going to be you and him. You're going to hit him with that drop kick and eliminate him.' I'm like 'What?' Taker, no lie, turns, looks down at Shane (McMahon) and says 'Are you f*cking kidding me?' I didn't know. I thought he was being told this information at the time too. I'm like Jesus I'm dead. Please just die right now. Then he just turns and winks at me. That just shows what a professional he was. He was willing to put me over and to do that favor," said Maven about The Undertaker.

He stated that The Undertaker's gesture of "putting him over" was not just for him, but for the pro wrestling business as a whole. Maven believes that the WWE legend gave him a career by making him look good in the storyline that they had.

Maven and The Undertaker at the 2002 Royal Rumble

In the men's Royal Rumble match in 2002, The Undertaker was at his dominant best, eliminating seven superstars after entering the match at No. 8.

But, he was surprisingly eliminated by Maven, who had debuted in WWE a few months before the 'Rumble after winning the Tough Enough competition.

The moment where he dropkicked The Undertaker and eliminated him from the competition is one of the most iconic moments in Royal Rumble history. The Phenom came back to the ring and eventually eliminated Maven.

Maven was completely SHOCKED to find out about that Royal Rumble moment......and so was The Undertaker!!#WWETheBump#Undertaker30 pic.twitter.com/GQ7JML1EtV — WWE (@WWE) November 4, 2020

