WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker might be one of the biggest legends in the wrestling world. This means that anyone he endorses is seen as a bonafide superstar. Teddy Long recently spoke about this, saying how the legend's endorsement of Bray Wyatt was extremely important.

The Phenom and Bray Wyatt recently shared an on-screen moment on RAW's 30th-anniversary episode that's been seen as a passing of the torch moment. After LA Knight was destroyed in the ring, The Deadman whispered into Wyatt's ears before walking on.

While he spent a large part of his career as the SmackDown General Manager assigning people to face the legend "one-on-one," Teddy Long is also familiar with the Hall of Famer.

During an interview with Riju Dasgupta on WrestleBinge by Sportskeeda, he spoke from experience about how much an endorsement from The Undertaker meant.

He said that the fact that The Undertaker had endorsed Bray Wyatt was an enormous deal because The Phenom didn't endorse people as the successor to his legacy unless he was sure of them. Long said that this meant that the legend saw what everyone else was seeing and that Bray Wyatt had "it."

"Well, I would think so. Because here's the thing you got to look at. The Undertaker, he doesn't endorse ya unless he knows you're the one. He's strictly business. You take an endorsement from The Undertaker, he sees exactly what a lot of other people see. Bray Wyatt has got it. He's another guy I know since he was a little bitty kid. He's from the second generation, come from his father, Mike Rotunda. He's related to Barry Windham and that generation. Bray Wyatt is gonna be another guy that's gonna be okay." [2:59 - 3:30]

Whether he's The Undertaker's successor or not, Bray Wyatt has his work cut out for him at WrestleMania

Bray Wyatt has issued a challenge to the winner of the match between Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley at Elimination Chamber.

While Lashley won via Disqualification thanks to Lesnar hitting him with a low blow, for the moment, the feud between the two does not seem to be over.

Public Enemies Podcast @TheEnemiesPE3 “I just let him (Bray Wyatt) know that my phone’s always on and if he needs to talk to me about things or run things by me, that’s cool.“



-Undertaker sharing what he whispered to Bray Wyatt at RAW XXX on SportsNet “I just let him (Bray Wyatt) know that my phone’s always on and if he needs to talk to me about things or run things by me, that’s cool.“-Undertaker sharing what he whispered to Bray Wyatt at RAW XXX on SportsNet https://t.co/BHSn8EsNnF

If it continues on and Wyatt ends up in the middle of a Triple Threat with them, then the mysterious star might have his work cut out for him.

The All Mighty may also address Lesnar's brutal attack on him after the Elimination Chamber and could also take note of Wyatt's message. Since his return at Extreme Rules last year, Wyatt has only wrestled in one match against LA Knight at the Royal Rumble.

Also, remember to check out Mac Davis and Teddy Long's Road Trips After Hours podcast!

If you use any quotes from this article, please remember to provide H/T to Sportskeeda, link the video, and link back to this article.

Will a major betrayal take place at WWE Elimination Chamber? Details here.

Poll : 0 votes