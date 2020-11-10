The Undertaker's farewell set for WWE Survivor Series

WWE is set to say farewell to The Undertaker at this year's Survivor Series PPV coming later this month on November 22. This will bring the curtain down on The Deadman's iconic 30 year WWE career. For many of us who have grown up watching The Deadman, this will be a bittersweet moment, an iconic part of our childhood hanging up his boots.

The Undertaker is a seven-time world champion in WWE and has wrestled some of the all-time greats - from Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair to Roman Reigns and AJ Styles.

Celebrate 30 years of The Undertaker this month

The support received over the years from fans across the world still amazes me. Thank you to the fans in @WWEIndia, I hope you enjoy #30YearsOfTaker on @SPN_Action. https://t.co/Vy1yekpatA — Undertaker (@undertaker) October 19, 2020

WWE is celebrating '30 Years of the Deadman' through the month of November in honour of the phenom. A couple of documentaries have already been released on the WWE Network. A documentary on the legendary Paul Bearer was also added earlier this week. The celebration will also see The Undertaker appear as a guest on Broken Skull Sessions with Stone Cold Steve Austin immediately after Survivor Series goes off the air.

The Undertaker's retirement will be the end of an era. Join us on Sony Ten 1 and Sony Ten 3 this month to celebrate his iconic career.

Check out The Undertaker’s Final Farewell at Survivor Series November 23 at 5:30 am IST, streaming live and exclusive on Sony Ten 1 (English) and Sony Ten 3 (Hindi) channels.