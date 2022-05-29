"It’s pretty rough' - Former Divas Champion talks about dating The Undertaker

Former Divas Champion Michelle McCool opened up about dating The Undertaker while they were on the road.

The Deadman has been a sensation amongst fans for years. The Hall of Famer has had a legendary career in the business and has worked with tons of megastars in wrestling over the past three decades.

While Taker was an active competitor, he began dating Michelle McCool. The two love birds soon got married and McCool left wrestling to start a family. On a recent episode of the Wives of Wrestling podcast, she talks about how it was to date The Phenom:

When we started dating, we did hide it... He had a bus at the time. I literally would wait till the arena was empty until I got on the bus. I would still like — we would get there hours early just so I could get out early and go to the locker room. So I hid it for a long time, knowing how a lot of people would react, and then it came out, and yeah... I’m just considered a channel to The Undertaker. Undertaker’s wife, which obviously I love him to death, but it’s pretty rough. [H/T - WrestleZone]

It's safe to say that the two made it work even with the struggles of being WWE Superstars who were always working on the road.

Michelle McCool says people linked her accomplishments with The Undertaker

Over the past few years, it has become commonplace for superstars to date fellow wrestlers. It becomes easier to link interests and spend quality time when on the road together throughout the year.

McCool left the wrestling business after losing to her former partner Layla in a loser leaves WWE match. Michelle also made sporadic appearances for the company at Royal Rumble. In the same interview, she mentions how people have linked her accomplishments to The Undertaker and the difficulties she faced:

There were several people that I can think of that totally treated me one way when he wasn’t around. And then if Mark was around, they’re treating me a different way, you know? And so I hate that crap. “It’s just stupid, but it did start making it miserable because anything I did was because I dated The Undertaker... So it really led to me being kind of miserable back there and eventually leaving.” [H/T - WrestleZone]

It's safe to say that management has seemingly become more open to wrestlers dating each other from the same or even different promotions. It will be interesting to see if Undertaker or McCool make any surprise appearances in the future.

Edited by Ken Norris