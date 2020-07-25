The Undertaker's reaction to Hornswoggle sleeping under the ring because he was hungover

Hornswoggle had a fun ten-year run in the WWE. He is well known for his alliance with Finlay. During his run as Finlay's leprechaun, he used to appear from under the ring when his opponents least expected it. In a recent interview, Hornswoggle spoke about one such incident when Finlay was facing The Undertaker.

Hornswoggle reveals The Undertaker's reaction

Hornswoggle was in an interview with Instinct Culture by Denise Salcedo. During the show, the former WWE Superstar spoke about his run in the WWE and shared a few hilarious backstage anecdotes regarding a match with The Undertaker.

Hornswoggle recalled the incident, saying that he was scheduled in a spot with The Undertaker during the match between The Phenom and Finlay. Finlay was supposed to go under the ring, roll Hornswoggle out and throw him in the ring to have an interaction with The Undertaker.

The night before I was a little over served on the tour, I had a few too many and I was sleeping under the ring and I am laying face down. Finlay lifts the apron and just sees me laying face down, he thought I got knocked out from one of the beams, nope I was just sleeping. He goes, ‘Hey! Wake up!’ I wake up, I look at him, and he goes, ‘what are you doing?’ and he throws me in there {the ring} and now I realize ‘Oh Shoot, I just missed my cue. And the Undertaker is above me. ‘ He throws me into the ring and the whole time I am going, ‘I am so sorry, I am so sorry, I am so sorry, I am so sorry.’ {laughs} … but he gets to the back and goes ‘what happened?’ and I go ‘ I fell asleep’ and he goes, ‘You fell asleep!?’ It’s one of those things we look back on and we laugh about so much now because just everything leading up to it was awesome. It’s one of those cool moments, I will never forget.

Hornswoggle's antics were very amusing and fun to watch. During his run in the WWE, Hornswoggle had held the Cruiserweight Championship once when he beat Jamie Noble back in 2007.