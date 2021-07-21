Details on The Undertaker's negative reaction after 6ft 10in star performed an athletic move

WWE legend Kevin Nash has recalled how The Undertaker advised him to stop performing athletic moves during his run as WWE Champion.

Nash, known as Diesel in WWE, held the WWE Championship for 358 days between November 1994 and November 1995. The 6ft 10in star was capable of performing moves that people his size would not ordinarily be able to execute.

Speaking on Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions show, Nash said he once used a sunset flip (a running dive over an opponent) against Bob Backlund. When he returned backstage, The Undertaker joked that he would interfere if Nash performed the move again:

“I started out of the shoot either working with Backlund, which was like oil and sand, or [King Kong] Bundy, which was like working with a piano and sand. I couldn’t do anything with Bundy. I couldn’t pick him up, I couldn’t do any of my move set. Backlund wanted me to sunset flip him every night. I sunset flipped him in Sacramento. I didn’t even get a foot through the curtain before ‘Taker had me against the wall. ‘If I ever see you sunset flip anyone in this building again, I’m hitting the ring,’” Nash said.

As Nash referenced, he faced Backlund at several live events after defeating him for the WWE Championship in an eight-second match at Madison Square Garden. He also worked with the 458-pound King Kong Bundy at live events in 1994 and 1995.

Kevin Nash’s interesting fact about his match against The Undertaker

The Undertaker defeated Kevin Nash's Diesel character to win his fifth WrestleMania match

Steve Austin also spoke to Kevin Nash about his loss to The Undertaker at WrestleMania XII in 1996.

Nash said WrestleMania XII was a difficult day for Mark Calaway, the man behind The Undertaker character, as he was going through a divorce:

“People don’t know this but I get to the building and I said to him, ‘Ready to rock it tonight?’” Nash said. “And he goes, ‘Dude, it’s on you.’ He got served papers from his first wife this day. He just got served divorce papers. He was gone [mentally].”

Photo Matches Undertaker vs Diesel Wrestlemania 12 | 1996 pic.twitter.com/Se4CYDoTGo — #M7MDBERG | ™ (@M7MD__BERG) October 21, 2015

The Undertaker is widely viewed as one of the most respected WWE Superstars of all time. He retired from in-ring competition in 2020 after a 30-year WWE career and 33 years in the wrestling business.

