Randy Orton had challenged The Undertaker to a match at WrestleMania 21.

Randy Orton is a second-generation Superstar in the WWE. He has had many battles during the course of his career. One of his most memorable feuds has been against The Undertaker. The Deadman and The Legend Killer had a series of matches for almost a year back in 2005-2006. Their feud has played a critical role in establishing Randy Orton as one of WWE's top top Superstars today.

The Viper was on the latest episode of the After The Bell podcast this week. Corey Graves asked Randy Orton a number of questions on his time in the WWE, his feud with Edge and how he is preparing for his upcoming match at WWE Backlash.

One of Graves' question was regarding Randy Orton's Instagram post that took the WWE Universe by storm. In May, The Viper posted a photo of himself in a jet with a caption that said he had bought the plane. On the show, Orton admitted to not buying the plane and that he was just kidding around. Many known faces in the industry and his fans congratulated him in the comments section.

One such congratulatory message that Orton recalled was that of The Undertaker's. The Phenom had texted Orton the next day. Here's how Orton remembers it;

"The biggest pop I got was The Undertaker texted me and he was like, 'yeah some play checkers, you're playing chess. Congrats on the plane, kid''

Randy Orton couldn't believe that The Undertaker fell for the prank but he made sure that he cleared things out the next day..

In 2005, Randy Orton taunted The Undertaker and challenged him to a match at WrestleMania 21. The Legend Killer was sure that he would end The Undertaker's undefeated WrestleMania Streak that year but failed to do so.

Their match at WrestleMania ignited a feud that lasted for almost a year. The two Superstars met again at SummerSlam with Orton getting the better of The Deadman on that occasion. Few months later, Randy, along with his father Bob Orton, put The Undertaker into a casket and set it ablaze.

The Undertaker returned at Survior Series later that year to stomp on Orton's parade after he had won the Elimination Tag Team match for SmackDown. The feud ended in a Hell In A Cell match that was won by The Undertaker.