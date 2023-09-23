The Undertaker's reaction when a WWE rookie said that he wouldn't be able to bleed much

The Undertaker had an interesting reaction when a fellow WWE Superstar told him that he wouldn't be able to bleed much.

In 2002, Maven eliminated The Deadman from the Royal Rumble match in one of the most shocking upsets in WWE history. Maven was on the receiving end of a brutal attack at the hands of the veteran immediately after. The assault saw Maven bleed profusely in a disturbing visual.

Maven recently revealed on his YouTube channel that he had a chat with The Undertaker before the Royal Rumble match. He told The Phenom that he couldn't bleed much as he was allergic to aspirin.

The former WWE Champion had an idea in response to Maven's problem:

"A lot of guys, if they know they're going to get color for that night, they might take a baby aspirin or something. Why? Because it thins your blood. The minute you gig, you're going to bleed more. I was allergic to aspirin, so my very first match that I had to get color was Taker, you know, Undertaker, Royal Rumble. I told Taker backstage, 'Hey man! I'm allergic to aspirin, I'm not gonna be able to bleed that much.' That's when he had the bright idea of, 'Let's take a couple of shooters,' and me being a Jack fan, him being a Jack fan, I was okay with that." [20:07-20:41]

The Undertaker and Maven crossed paths at Royal Rumble once again a year later

Fans may remember that Brock Lesnar eliminated The Undertaker to win the 2003 Royal Rumble match.

At one point during the contest, Maven attacked The Deadman from behind and thought that he had pulled an upset again.

Unfortunately for him, Taker was still in the ring. In a matter of seconds, Maven was thrown out of the free-for-all.

What was your initial reaction to Maven's massive upset at Royal Rumble 2002? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you use Maven's quotes, please credit his YouTube channel and give an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription!

Recommended Video Why Chad Gable could be the next WWE mega star