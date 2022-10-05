The Undertaker's second WrestleMania victim thinks they should have been WWE tag team partners

Jake Roberts believes WWE made a mistake by cutting short his tag team partnership with The Undertaker.

Roberts teamed up with The Deadman at several live events between November 1991 and January 1992. They also defeated Jim Duggan and Randy Savage at a WWE Superstars taping. Despite their brief alliance, the two men never formed an official tag team.

On the DDP Snake Pit podcast, the 2014 Hall of Famer gave his thoughts on how the partnership should have been booked:

"I think The Undertaker and I as a tag team could have done an easy six-month run with anybody and everybody," Roberts said. "I think they missed out on that. I think we would have drawn a lot of money as a tag team, or in fatal four-ways. Of course, they didn't do that back then." [25:56 - 26:17]

The two men feuded in early 1992, leading to a match at WrestleMania 8. The Undertaker won the six-minute contest, which took place one day after Roberts told former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon that he was leaving the company.

The win over Roberts was The Undertaker's second victory in his legendary 21-match WrestleMania undefeated streak. Brock Lesnar famously ended the WWE icon's winning run in 2014.

Jake Roberts gives possible reason why his WWE alliance with The Undertaker ended

At the time, WWE's tag team division consisted of duos including Earthquake & Typhoon, IRS & Ted DiBiase Sr., The Road Warriors, and The Bushwhackers.

Rasslin' History 101 @WrestlingIsKing Undertaker stalks Jake Roberts as Roberts tries to snatch the urn from Paul Bearer at WrestleMania VIII.this would be Jake's last match in the WWF until Royal Rumble '96. Undertaker stalks Jake Roberts as Roberts tries to snatch the urn from Paul Bearer at WrestleMania VIII.this would be Jake's last match in the WWF until Royal Rumble '96. https://t.co/VsRY75xzP4

In Jake Roberts' opinion, The Undertaker would likely have become a babyface at the wrong time if they teamed up regularly:

"I think they missed the boat on our tag matches because we were unbeatable as a tag team," Roberts continued. "How the hell are you gonna beat those f***ing guys? I think the big problem, the reason they didn't go with the tag thing, is that we would have been so unbeatable that it would have turned him babyface too soon." [26:20 - 26:42]

Roberts also explained why Vince McMahon wanted The Undertaker to change his lifestyle on the road earlier in his career.

