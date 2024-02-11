The Undertaker says Cody Rhodes' recent comments made his heart sink into his stomach

The Undertaker recently opened up about Cody Rhodes' comment that left him dumbstruck.

Rhodes is all set to take on Roman Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania XL, with the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the line. The American Nightmare initially refused to challenge Reigns at 'Mania, and his decision of not finishing the story left fans fuming over WWE's confusing booking. He later changed his decision, and The Tribal Chief wasn't happy.

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker recently opened up about the moment Cody Rhodes refused to challenge Reigns at WrestleMania XL. The Deadman said that his heart sank when Cody made the decision.

“I wanted to hear Cody’s promo. It was great. It was so good and I was so invested. When he said, ‘… just not at WrestleMania,’ my freaking heart sunk into my stomach because I knew at that moment what was about to happen. Believe me, money-wise, having The Rock at WrestleMania, brother, come on, against Roman who has been Champion for what, 13 years now? Samoan versus Samoan. It’s huge and it is what it is.” [H/T Fightful]

The Undertaker knows a thing or two about wrestling Roman Reigns on the biggest stage

At the 2017 Royal Rumble, Roman Reigns threw The Phenom off the top rope, kicking off a feud on the Road to WrestleMania 33. At The Show of Shows, the two megastars faced off in a dream encounter in the final match of the night.

A broken and battered Taker lost to Reigns that night. Thus, Reigns became only the second wrestler to defeat The Deadman at WrestleMania.

The two top names went on to team up two years later to take on Drew McIntyre and Shane McMahon. The Undertaker was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2022.

Were you confused with Cody's initial decision? Drop your reactions in the comment section below!