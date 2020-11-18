The Undertaker says fans turned him face against Hulk Hogan at Survivor Series 1991

The Undertaker's name may have gotten synonymously attached to WrestleMania throughout the years, largely due to his legendary streak. However, WWE's Survivor Series holds the same amount of significance in The Phenom's life.

After leaving WCW, 25-year-old Mark Calaway made his televised debut for WWE at Survivor Series 1990 billed as The Undertaker. Fast-forward 30 years and The Deadman will be issued his "Final Farewell" at this year's Survivor Series on November 22nd.

Although he made his debut at the 1990 Survivor Series, it was the 1991 event that catapulted 'Taker to Superstar-dom. On the show, he defeated Hulk Hogan for the WWE Championship in one of the greatest Survivor Series matches of all time.

However, The Undertaker, who was clearly projected as a monstrous heel against the babyface Hogan, found himself getting cheered over The Hulkster by the fans in the audience.

Speaking to Yahoo Sports in an interview, Undertaker revealed how nervous he was before walking into the match against Hogan. He also spoke about how the fans at Joe Louis Arena in Detroit, Michigan turned him into a babyface.

"You're nervous, then when you do the walkout that night it threw me off because it was like 60-40 the crowd was behind me. [The fans turned me] and I was the babyface. Here I am trying to be this killer, this scary dude, and you come out and the crowd is leaning toward you. You have to put that out of your mind so you can do business and be what you're supposed to be, but it was amazing."

The Undertaker added that he was taken by surprise when he found out that he was going to wrestle and defeat WWE's biggest star for the World Championship. At that time, he had only been with the company for a year.

The Undertaker's "Final Farewell"

After winning multiple world titles and other accolades in WWE over the past 30 years, The Undertaker hinted that he will finally be hanging up his boots in the WWE Network documentary "The Last Ride".

'Taker is scheduled to appear at Survivor Series this Sunday, where his colleagues, friends, and fans are expected to bid farewell to him.

Fans may have to wait until Sunday to find out whether or not The Undertaker will finally ride off to the sunset.