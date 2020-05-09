The Undertaker

In an interview with ESPN, The Undertaker said that he was 'disgusted' with his match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 33. WWE wanted to put Roman Reigns over with this match, and it would turn out to be The Undertaker's second loss at WrestleMania after Brock Lesnar conquered the streak three years before.

The Undertaker also spoke quite highly of Roman Reigns during the interview and told that he 'thinks the world of him'. He said he was disappointed with her performance in the match, given how important the match was for Reigns' career. (H/T 411Mania)

“That was one of those times it was tough having the cameras there. That was the first time that I watched that match back. I was so disgusted with it that I didn’t want to watch it back. "

"I was so disappointed for Roman. Even after Brock Lesnar beat the streak, for guys coming up to have a match against The Undertaker at WrestleMania — especially where Roman was at — it was important for his career. Especially because he was going over. For me, in that role, I wanted to do the very best that I could do for Roman. I think the world of him. You want to be able to do the best you can for him, and you know you have no business being in the ring. Yes, I could have mailed it in. Protected myself. Only done a couple of things that I knew that I could do. But that’s just not the way I work. And it wouldn’t have been fair to him. So I just tried to do the best I could. The harder I tried, the more I did — at least in my perception — it was not a good night. It was really disappointing. Watching it back finally, and watching it back in front of a film crew, it was like … I didn’t have to say much. You could just tell from the expression on my face that I wasn’t really pleased with it.”

The Undertaker's 'Last Ride' docuseries

Undertaker: The Last Ride premieres next Sunday on the award-winning @WWENetwork. pic.twitter.com/ViRnDXwzQK — WWE (@WWE) May 3, 2020

We will next see The Undertaker in a WWE docuseries titled 'Undertaker: The Last Ride', which will premier this Sunday, the same day as the Money in the Bank pay-per-view. The trailer of the docuseries dropped a few days ago that showed a few glimpses, including The Phenom contemplating retirement and how his body had started giving up among other things.

We last saw The Undertaker in the Boneyard Match against AJ Styles, which was the highlight as well as the main event of Night 1 of WrestleMania. 'Taker returned with his biker persona for the match, which saw him bury Styles alive to win his 25th match at the Grandest Stage of them All.