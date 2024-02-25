The Undertaker says he once swore and lambasted entire WWE roster after overseas show

The Undertaker recently recalled how he once criticized everyone in the WWE locker room after a disappointing overseas trip.

In 2008, the WWE roster visited Australia and New Zealand as part of a worldwide tour. The Deadman wrestled in a sold-out show that drew a gate of more than $1 million. However, he was not impressed with his co-workers' apparent lack of effort.

On his Six Feet Under with Mark Calaway podcast, The Undertaker said he told the roster to take more pride in their performances:

"I remember asking Fit Finlay, who was our road agent, producer at the time, I said, 'Fit, you mind if I talk to everybody?' I was gonna do it either way, but I'd give him the respect of how I was gonna do it. He goes, 'No, absolutely,' so we got everybody together in a room. The next 30 to 40 minutes, I proceeded to cuss and lambast that whole roster for their lack of effort and pride in themselves. Oh, man, it was bad." [44:58 – 45:33]

The Undertaker clarified that everyone on the roster was exhausted, including himself, but he still felt the passionate Australian crowd deserved to see high-level performances.

How WWE veterans reacted to The Undertaker's speech

As one of WWE's longest-serving talents, The Undertaker remembered wrestling in the same building when the attendance was low.

He added that other veterans in the locker room agreed with everything he said about wrestlers' effort levels:

"Yeah, they knew I was right! They knew. They know exactly... ....Everybody was exhausted. You just don't have those kind of [sold out] nights. That kinda night for me was like, wow, I've been here and this place nearly be empty. Yeah, I'm tired, I'm really tired, but, man, I'm gonna give it everything I got because I want this place to look like this the next time we come back." [45:51 – 46:23]

The Phenom is currently in Australia telling stories about his legendary career as part of his UNDERTAKER 1 deadMAN SHOW speaking events. WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H surprised fans by appearing at one of his former rival's shows.

Where do you think the Hall of Famer ranks among WWE's all-time greats? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!

Please credit Six Feet Under with Mark Calaway and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.