The Undertaker reveals why Kevin Nash called him when WWE was struggling against WCW

The Undertaker hadn't forgotten what WCW personnel had once said about him.

One wonders what would have happened if The Undertaker had decided to jump ship and join WCW.

A WCW star called The Undertaker, back when WWE was struggling to keep fans invested

WWE legend The Undertaker made an appearance on this week's edition of "After The Bell" podcast hosted by Corey Graves. The Phenom and Graves discussed a string of interesting topics in regards to his career as a professional wrestler and opened up on what would have happened if he had gone to WCW in the mid-late '90s.

The Undertaker stated that he had some heat with WCW from way back in the early '90s when he was told that nobody would pay to see him wrestle. He also revealed that when WWE was struggling in the Monday Night Wars, Kevin Nash called him and hinted that a big offer was waiting for him in WCW.

As much as I was unhappy with our overall creative, and we were struggling, and it was like, it got worse and worse and worse, and yeah a lot of guys were calling me. I was talking when Kevin Nash was there, you know, like, 'Man, I'm pretty sure, you know, get you some pretty big cheese if you wanna come down and do this thing.'

The Undertaker decided to stay, and the rest is history

The Undertaker said that a person thinks about it for a while when such an offer is out there, but what happened with WCW officials before he joined WWE was something he hadn't forgotten. Eventually, WWE began doing well against WCW and Vince McMahon eventually bought off his competition in March 2001.