The Undertaker's farewell seems set for WWE Survivor Series later this month. A number of WWE legends are set to return for The Deadman's farewell including members of the Bone Street Krew as well as his on-screen brother Kane.

The Deadman recently spoke to the New York Post ahead of Survivor Series and opened up about wrestling Vince McMahon in 2003. The Deadman also gave an insight into how Vince McMahon is behind the scenes and said that fans are often wrong in how they percieve the WWE CEO.

A 23-year program thats runs parallel to a deep friendship. Two careers, two characters that have become so intertwined, there isn’t one without the other. #BrothersOfDestruction is available on @WWENetwork today. pic.twitter.com/N3oIsznAuC — Undertaker (@undertaker) November 15, 2020

Speaking about his Buried Alive match against Vince McMahon at Survivor Series 2003, Undertaker described the match as "stiff" and revealed how his arm got sliced with the side of a shovel:

I’m just shooting blood and I know that I’m still going in the grave and Kane’s gonna come and betray me. I’m trying to work, if you look at it at the end you’ll see me with my arm clenched for the last five minutes of that match because I’m trying to keep my arm close so it doesn’t get filled full of dirt. I still have the scar to this day.

Undertaker on how fans perception of Vince McMahon is wrong

The Undertaker also spoke about what Vince McMahon is like behind the scenes, describing Vince McMahon as "a caring human being". Speaking about how fans sometimes percieve Vince McMahon, The Deadman said that "not the monster that people think that he is".

The Undertaker added that the belief of fans that it's Vince McMahon who has forced him to continue his in-ring career is wrong and that it was his decision:

If Vince feels like there’s still something there, I have a place on the roster, then I had no problem doing it. That’s where the internet and all that stuff kind of show up, ‘Just let him retire, just let him do this, let him do that.’ I’m a grown man. I can walk away anytime I want.

