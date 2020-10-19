The Undertaker is one of the most famous WWE Superstars across generations. When the time comes, he will surely get a spot in the Hall of Fame. The last time WWE fans saw The Undertaker in a match was at WrestleMania 36. The Deadman beat AJ Styles in the first-ever Boneyard Match.

The Undertaker's message to his fans in India

November marks the 30th anniversary of The Undertaker's debut in the WWE. To celebrate this occasion, WWE decided to air stories of The Phenom over thirty days. The promotion has called the series "Thirty Days of The Deadman".

Sony Sports India aired a heartfelt tribute to The Deadman to mark his historic landmark. The Undertaker noticed the post on Twitter and took to the social media network to express his gratitude towards his fans in India.

The support received over the years from fans across the world still amazes me. Thank you to the fans in @WWEIndia, I hope you enjoy #30YearsOfTaker on @SPN_Action. https://t.co/Vy1yekpatA — Undertaker (@undertaker) October 19, 2020

The Singh Brothers, who have been in the WWE for years now, paid their respect to The Undertaker by telling him what a huge deal he is in India.

Our families back home in India have loved @undertaker for all those 30 years! Action figures, posters, stickers, even Bollywood. When they think of wrestling in India, it’s the Undertakers name. 🇮🇳 👍🏽@WWEIndia #30YearsOfTaker https://t.co/I6wZxR9ARW — Singh Brothers (@SinghBrosWWE) October 19, 2020

The Undertaker's most incredible feat in the past 30 years is his WrestleMania Streak. The Deadman was unbeaten at WrestleMania for 21 matches. At WrestleMania 30, Brock Lesnar became the first man to beat The Undertaker at the Showcase of Immortals. Three years later, Roman Reigns did what Lesnar did and beat The Phenom at WrestleMania. A few months ago, The Undertaker announced his retirement from pro-Wrestling, leaving his WrestleMania streak at 25-2.