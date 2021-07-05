Details on The Undertaker sending a heartfelt letter to current WWE star

AJ Styles has revealed that he received a letter from WWE legend The Undertaker following their Boneyard match at WrestleMania 36.

The match was originally scheduled to take place in front of over 70,000 fans at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the two men fought in a cinematic Boneyard match instead.

Speaking on Ryan Satin’s Out of Character podcast, Styles said he gave The Undertaker a pair of signed gloves after their match. The Undertaker also sent Styles a pair of gloves, as well as a heartfelt letter.

“I called his wife [former WWE Superstar Michelle McCool] and I was like, ‘Hey, what does he want? Because I need to get him something,’” Styles said. “She was just like, ‘Hey, well, give him your gloves. That would mean a lot to him if you signed a glove.’ I was like, ‘Alright.’ Michelle hooked me up. Hopefully that was a gift that he enjoyed. He actually sent his gloves to me with a very nice thank you letter, which meant the world to me.”

The Undertaker defeated AJ Styles on the first night of WrestleMania 36 in a match lasting 24 minutes. The match is widely considered to be one of the best cinematic productions in WWE history.

AJ Styles was The Undertaker’s final WWE opponent

AJ Styles repeatedly mocked The Undertaker before and during the match

The Undertaker’s Last Ride docuseries aired on the WWE Network in the two months following WrestleMania 36. The five-part series showed the WWE legend questioning his in-ring future and when he should retire.

In November 2020, The Undertaker officially retired at WWE Survivor Series – 30 years after making his WWE debut at the same event.

Unless The Undertaker reverses his retirement decision, AJ Styles will go down as the iconic superstar’s final opponent.

