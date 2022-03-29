"It's a video game in real life" - The Undertaker explains his honest opinion on WWE NXT 2.0

WWE legend and soon-to-be Hall of Famer The Undertaker has shared his thoughts on NXT 2.0. The Phenom explained how the company's third brand helps train young up-and-coming superstars.

The Deadman's journey to the top of the business began in a much less professional manner compared to the performers of today. The veteran had to learn the craft on the road instead of being finely trained.

At a recent NASCAR event, The Phenom appeared on the Sports Guys Talking Wrestling podcast. During the conversation, The Undertaker stated how the system in NXT 2.0 helps jumpstart the careers of many future WWE stars. The company's prospects are trained not just as athletes but as entertainers too.

"There is the athletic side, but you have to be able to make people love you or hate you. They’re going to pay money to see you either win or lose. That’s probably the hardest aspect of our industry. Athletes are athletes. What separates whether you’re a sports entertainer or star is that ability to connect with your audience. NXT is a great vehicle to get these guys jumpstarted. They are continuing to push the envelope of what they can do athletically and physically. It’s quite amazing. It’s a video game in real life.” H/T Fightful

The Undertaker is interested in working as a coach for WWE

The Last Outlaw retired from in-ring competition in 2021. Since then, the WWE Universe has been curious about The Deadman's possible future in the company.

One route that may be of interest to The Phenom is to take on the role of a coach. In a 2020 interview with Tony Maglio of The Wrap, Undertaker revealed that he and Triple H have discussed the veteran working as a coach at the WWE Performance Center.

"Triple H and I have had many conversations about me working with the talent there at NXT, in Orlando at the PC. And I really enjoy that. And we’re just trying to figure out how it works because I’d have to come in and go out. I live in Texas. So I’m sure I will do more of that moving forward. I think there’s a lot of– I think I have a lot to offer." H/T The Wrap

Several legends, such as Shawn Michaels, have gone on to teach and mold the superstars of the future at the Performance Center. Would you like to see The Deadman train the stars of tomorrow?

