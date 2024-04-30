The Undertaker shares bold comment about Dominik Mysterio

The Undertaker recently shared his thoughts on WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio.

Dominik has consistently been one of the hottest acts on WWE TV for about two years at this point. He is one of the biggest heels in the Stamford-based company today and has a bright future ahead of him.

The Undertaker recently spoke about the depth of talent that WWE possesses at present. The Phenom went on to share his thoughts on The Judgment Day and heaped big praise on Dirty Dom.

"The depth of talent now. You've got so many guys that have come up like The Judgment Day. Those guys -- Damian Priest and Dominik, my goodness. We haven't had that kind of heel in so long that just carries that kind of heat with him," The Undertaker said. [H/T WrestlingNewsCo]

What the future has in store for Dirty Dom remains to be seen.

The Undertaker is no stranger to Dominik Mysterio's father Rey Mysterio

Back in the day, The Undertaker battled fellow WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio on multiple occasions. Their first-ever singles outing took place on an episode of SmackDown in 2003, with The Deadman picking up a big win over The Master of the 619. The last time they faced each other was on an episode of SmackDown in 2010. The Phenom never lost a one-on-one match to Mysterio.

As for Dominik Mysterio, he has lost to his father twice at WrestleMania. Last year, Rey defeated his son at The Grandest Stage of Them All in a singles match. This year, Mysterio and Andrade defeated Santos Escobar and Dominik in a tag team match at WrestleMania XL.

Dominik is insanely over as a top heel on Monday Night RAW at the moment. He receives loud boos regularly on WWE's weekly shows and live events. Dirty Dom is expected to become a top main event-level star somewhere down the line.