The Undertaker shared a very emotional message with the WWE Universe.

It's finally time to bid a fond farewell to the Deadman

Anirban News

The WWE documentary, 'The Last Ride' featuring the journey of the last three years of The Undertaker, came to a conclusion with a massive revelation by The Phenom. The Undertaker revealed that he was done wrestling in the ring and he had no wish to return to WWE. The Undertaker's retirement was as massive as it sounded, with the entire wrestling community almost getting hit by a hammer blow at the news that The Undertaker had finally retired.

Given The Undertaker's lengthy career in WWE, fans had long expected that The Deadman would be returning sooner than later, but when the announcement came, it still took everyone by surprise, signaling that an era of WWE was actually ending. Now, The Undertaker has shared a message on Twitter, where he has thanked WWE fans for their heartwarming reactions to his retirement.

The Undertaker shares an emotional message with WWE fans

Following the announcement that The Undertaker was retiring from the world of professional wrestling, there was an outpouring of respect from WWE fans, with AJ Styles also sharing an emotional message upon realizing that he had faced The Undertaker in what could very well be his last match of all time. The reaction to the announcement has ranged from shocked fans, unbelievably watching their hero in WWE finally hang up his wrestling gear, to those who are happy to see that The Undertaker is finally putting himself first and deciding to get some well-deserved rest.

Still floored by the experience and reaction to the #BoneyardMatch at #WrestleMania.

If it was the last time @undertaker laced up his boots, I’m honored it was against me. #TheLastRide https://t.co/qzofoKEn2Q — AJStyles.Org (@AJStylesOrg) June 21, 2020

The Undertaker took to Twitter recently following the outpouring of support from the fans regarding his decision to post simply, "#ThankYou" with a picture of himself, in his wrestling garb in an all too familiar position for any WWE fan who has watched his matches. The Undertaker's back turned to the fans as he heads to the back, with his fist raised above his head, a pose that has been made iconic by him.

The Undertaker appears to have truly retired, and if that indeed is the case, the WWE Universe is seeing the last of a wrestling legend whose career has spanned four incredible decades of wrestling.