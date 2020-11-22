WWE legend The Undertaker recently had a chat with American rapper Snoop Dogg on Instagram Live. The duo discussed a variety of topics, including women's wrestling.

The Undertaker had nothing but praise for Sasha Banks and Bayley, who recently had an incredible rivalry that culminated at Hell in a Cell.

"With Sasha and Bayley, man, that's just good stuff man. I don't care if you're a man or a woman, that's just good story, good action, you know. It's top-level man. I got no problem with it at all."

Snoop Dogg and Undertaker discussing women’s wrestling... Undertaker praises Sasha Banks and Bayley pic.twitter.com/9TIjw7JHAc — 🔴 WRESTLE TRIBE 🔴 (@WrestleTribe) November 22, 2020

The Undertaker seems to be a big fan of Sasha Banks and Bayley

The Undertaker's comments on Instagram Live clearly indicate that Banks and Bayley have impressed him with their abilities in the ring and on the mic.

Banks and Bayley have been carrying the SmackDown women's division for a long while now. WWE spent months on end building up a split between the former best friends, with Bayley eventually turning on Banks.

SASHA BANKS IS THE NEW SMACKDOWN WOMENS CHAMPION.



Now give her a lengthy title reign that she deserves.#HIAC pic.twitter.com/EA3yimwTjN — IBeast (@x_Beast17_x) October 26, 2020

At Hell in a Cell, Sasha and Bayley had an instant classic. The match ended with Banks defeating Bayley and winning the SmackDown Women's Championship. It was a rivalry that kept the fans hooked throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, and left them wanting more.