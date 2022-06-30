The Undertaker shares his honest thoughts on Stephanie McMahon becoming the interim CEO of WWE

The Undertaker recently shared his opinion about Stephanie McMahon taking up the interim CEO role in the absence of WWE Chairman Vince McMahon.

Vince McMahon has stepped aside as CEO while WWE's Board of Directors investigates allegations of misconduct. In a bid to support her family, his daughter returned from her leave of absence and took on the role of Interim CEO and Chairwoman.

Speaking on SI.com’s Week in Wrestling, The Undertaker explained why the company is bound to thrive under the boss' daughter. He highlighted her selfless nature and labeled her "incredible." He also went on to state that Stephanie is very calm in this kind of situation:

“Stephanie is incredible, and she’s going to show that in this new role,” Calaway says. “She is level-headed, she sees the whole picture. Her steady, calm hand is exactly what is needed. There’s not a selfish bone in her body, but she’s all about business. She’s the right person for the job. I have 100% confidence about what Stephanie McMahon will do for the company.”

What did Stephanie McMahon say after being appointed as the Interim CEO of WWE?

Stephanie recently took time off from her duties to spend time with her family. There was no confirmation on when she would return, but it seems that the allegations of misconduct leveled at Vince McMahon opened the door for her quick return.

Stephanie coming out of her leave and taking up a highly responsible role shows how much cares about the business. After being appointed as the company's interim CEO and Chairwoman, she took to Twitter to share her thoughts. Here is what she wrote:

"Until the conclusion of the investigation into recent allegations, I am honored to assume the role of interim Chairwoman & CEO. I love @WWE and all it continues to do to entertain billions around the world."

There has been no confirmation yet of when or if Vince McMahon will resume the mantle of CEO and Chairman. However, he made an appearance on this week's Monday Night RAW to celebrate John Cena's 20th anniversary with the promotion.

