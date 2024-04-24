The Undertaker shows his admiration for Rhea Ripley and 34-year-old female WWE star

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker recently showed his admiration for Rhea Ripley and WWE Women's Champion Bayley.

The Eradicator and The Role Model are two of the biggest names in World Wrestling Entertainment. At WrestleMania XL, Bayley won the WWE Women's Championship against IYO SKY, while Mami successfully retained her Women's World Championship against Becky Lynch.

However, The Judgment Day member recently suffered an injury that forced her to vacate her title. On the latest edition of WWE RAW, The Man capitalized on the opportunity and won the Women's World Championship in a Battle Royal.

During a recent edition of the Six Feet Under podcast, The Undertaker was full of praise for Bayley and Rhea Ripley. The Phenom said that he was proud of The Role Model for fighting her way through the mid-card and becoming the Women's Champion.

"I'm so proud of her [Bayley] because she kind of got stuck in a slot for a while. And a lot of times when that happens, sometimes people kind of give up and they kind of just end up and be content at that mid-card range. So I was happy. I was really happy for Bayley to get her flowers there and show there's a lot of gas left in the tank there," he said. [H/T Wrestling INC]

The Deadman then talked about Rhea Ripley's character change in WWE and said The Eradicator had barely scratched the surface of how good she would become.

"She's [Rhea Ripley] really coming into her own! She's obviously had a nice year, but I think she's only scratched the surface of how good she's going to be," he added. [H/T Wrestling INC]

Vince Russo believes WWE should book Rhea Ripley on RAW despite her injury

During the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo said that he believes WWE should book Rhea Ripley on RAW in some capacity without having her compete inside the squared circle.

"Bro, back in the Attitude Era, if somebody got hurt, they were still on the show. They just wouldn't wrestle. We did that all the time. If Austin would get hurt or The Rock, I would say, 'Okay, they're gonna be on the show, we'll write them on the show. They're just not gonna wrestle.' Rhea Ripley is a huge star. Why can't they write for her without having her wrestle? I don't understand this... Why isn't she on the show now? She's got her arm in a sling; she can't get on an airplane?" said Russo.

It will be interesting to see if The Eradicator will show up on Monday Night RAW anytime soon.